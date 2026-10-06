ExpressVPN launches ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard, plans privacy focused ExpressAI
ExpressVPN just rolled out two fresh features, ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard, designed to make your online life safer and easier.
Think smoother password management, less email spam, and tighter AI security.
There's also a privacy-focused AI tool called ExpressAI which will launch in the future.
ExpressVPN's ExpressKeys and disposable emails
ExpressKeys is a standalone password manager for Android and iOS, offering autofill, sync across devices, and biometric unlock. If you're already using ExpressVPN Keys, switching over is simple with your current login.
ExpressMailGuard lets you create disposable email addresses on ExpressVPN's tiered plans so you can dodge spam without revealing your real email.
The integrated password manager will continue to function for now to allow users to make the transition without losing any of their data.