ExpressVPN launches ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard, plans privacy focused ExpressAI

ExpressKeys is a standalone password manager for Android and iOS, offering autofill, sync across devices, and biometric unlock. If you're already using ExpressVPN Keys, switching over is simple with your current login.

ExpressMailGuard lets you create disposable email addresses on ExpressVPN's tiered plans so you can dodge spam without revealing your real email.

The integrated password manager will continue to function for now to allow users to make the transition without losing any of their data.