'Extinct' cave bug rediscovered after about 95 years
A super-rare assassin bug called Myiophanes kempi, last seen in Meghalaya's caves back in 1924, was rediscovered based on specimens collected in 2019 in the limestone caves of the Andaman Islands.
Researchers confirmed its identity after surveys in 2019.
Rediscovery of the bug
Finding M. kempi so far from its original spot means there's way more to discover about cave life than we thought.
These bugs, with their skinny bodies and long legs, are built for hunting tiny creatures in pitch-dark caves, reminding us how much hidden biodiversity is still out there.
Importance of research funding
This rediscovery highlights Meghalaya's cave ecosystems as an important hotspot for subterranean biodiversity but also shows how important research funding is.
The work was supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and The Habitats Trust, helping scientists keep exploring (and protecting) the wild corners of our world.