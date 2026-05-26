FAA clears Blue Origin to resume New Glenn flights
Technology
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is back in action after the FAA cleared it for flight.
The rocket was grounded following a glitch on April 19, 2026: a cryogenic leak froze a hydraulic line, causing engine trouble and leaving its satellite in the wrong orbit.
With the investigation now wrapped up and fixes in place, launches are set to resume.
Booster landed but BlueBird 7 unusable
The last mission was a mixed bag: while the refurbished "Never Tell Me The Odds" booster nailed its landing at sea, AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite ended up unusable and will be deorbited.
Learning from this, Blue Origin says it's made improvements and now plans to ramp up production, aiming for 60 upper stages by 2028 to stay competitive in heavy-lift space launches.