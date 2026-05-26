FAA clears Blue Origin to resume New Glenn flights

Booster landed but BlueBird 7 unusable

The last mission was a mixed bag: while the refurbished "Never Tell Me The Odds" booster nailed its landing at sea, AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite ended up unusable and will be deorbited.

Learning from this, Blue Origin says it's made improvements and now plans to ramp up production, aiming for 60 upper stages by 2028 to stay competitive in heavy-lift space launches.