How US plans to fix its air traffic controller shortage
What's the story
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investing $875 million in an artificial intelligence (AI) software program, to tackle the ongoing air traffic controller shortage across the US. The Wall Street Journal reported that this innovative solution, dubbed SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories), will be launched by the FAA soon.
AI integration
What is the SMART program?
SMART is an automated software program designed to streamline air traffic operations.
The system is described as "a cloud-based platform system that enhances existing FAA air traffic management systems."
It uses AI technology to analyze various factors such as airline schedules, weather conditions, airport capacity, and operational constraints.
This way, it can predict traffic flows and detect potential conflicts before they happen.
Rollout strategy
Addressing staffing shortages
Developed by Air Space Intelligence, the SMART software will cost the government $875 million over a 12-year period.
The initial rollout of this program will take place in the Washington DC metropolitan area before it expands to other regions.
This phased approach is part of a broader effort to modernize America's aging air traffic systems and address staffing shortages through new hiring strategies.