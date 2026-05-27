FAA tells SpaceX to determine cause before further Starship tests
Technology
SpaceX's latest Starship V3 test flight didn't go as planned: the booster failed after separating from the spacecraft and crashed into the Gulf of America on May 22, 2026.
The FAA has now told SpaceX to determine what went wrong before any more Starship test launches can happen.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and there was no damage on the ground.
IPO pressure on SpaceX's Starship V3
With its big IPO coming up in June, SpaceX is under extra pressure to fix these issues fast.
The failed test involved its upgraded Starship V3 system with new boosters and engines, which are key for making launches cheaper and supporting its Starlink network.
The FAA will be watching closely as SpaceX works through these problems before getting back to Starship test launches.