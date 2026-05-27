FAA tells SpaceX to determine cause before further Starship tests Technology May 27, 2026

SpaceX's latest Starship V3 test flight didn't go as planned: the booster failed after separating from the spacecraft and crashed into the Gulf of America on May 22, 2026.

The FAA has now told SpaceX to determine what went wrong before any more Starship test launches can happen.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and there was no damage on the ground.