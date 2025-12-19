Why Facebook's new link-sharing test has news publishers worried

Facebook is testing a new feature that would charge users for sharing web links. The move could have a major impact on news outlets and other publishers by potentially limiting the sharing of their content. The test, which is being conducted by Meta , the parent company of Facebook, is currently limited to select pages and profiles using Professional Mode.

Subscription model Limited link sharing for non-subscribers As part of the test, users without a paid "Meta Verified" subscription are limited to sharing just two external links a month. The subscription costs at least £9.99 per month and offers additional account features and security. Screenshots shared by users show Facebook warning: "Starting December 16, certain Facebook profiles without Meta Verified will be limited to sharing two external links per month."

Potential consequences Impact on news outlets and publishers The test could have a major impact on newsrooms and other media publishers by limiting their content's shareability. This comes after a 2023 Meta decision to de-prioritize news content in favor of more videos and viral, short-form content. Although Facebook traffic to news sites had been recovering this year, it was still down by 50% in 2024 according to some measures.

Strategic shift Meta's strategy and user response The link-sharing limit is part of Meta's larger strategy to get more users to sign up for its paid service. The company has been criticized for its approach toward news content. David Buttle, founder of media consultancy DJB Strategies, said Meta has been "in a deliberate retreat from news for several years." He added that this latest experiment reinforces a shift away from free distribution and toward monetizing reach.