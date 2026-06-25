Facebook launches AI companion app to help creators grow
What's the story
Facebook has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) companion app, reimagining its Creator Studio tool. The move is aimed at helping content creators expand their audiences on the platform. The company hopes that this innovative app will keep creators engaged on Facebook, as it goes up against competitors like TikTok and YouTube.
App features
AI assistant offers personalized recommendations
The new app, now being tested with select creators, comes with Facebook's recently launched AI creator assistant. The assistant gives personalized recommendations based on a creator's content style, performance, audience engagement, and goals. This way, instead of manually going through charts and dashboards to understand their performance, creators can get quick answers to questions like "When should I post?" or "What are people saying in my comments?"
Conversational capabilities
Conversational capabilities for a seamless experience
The AI assistant in the new app is conversational, meaning creators can ask follow-up questions as well. These could be about how their audience has changed over time or other similar queries. This feature makes the app more interactive and user-friendly, providing a seamless experience for content creators on Facebook.
Daily tasks
New features in the Creator Studio app
Along with the AI assistant, the Creator Studio app will also offer an array of new features. These include an AI-powered comment tool that highlights important comments and drafts replies in the creator's tone. Creators can edit and approve these drafted replies before posting them. The app also gives a feed of daily priorities when opened, like checking the performance of their latest post, tracking progress toward goals, and flagging comments needing a response.
Expansion strategy
Meta's recent app launches
Meta's latest announcement comes amid a string of new app launches from the company. Last month, it launched Forum, a standalone app for Facebook Groups that works like Reddit. In April, Meta also launched Instants, an app for sharing disappearing photos with Instagram friends. The company is also reportedly working on a Polymarket-like app called "Arena," though it hasn't been released yet.