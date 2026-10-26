Fanatics launches Shop the Look AI tool using OpenAI's Codex
Technology
Fanatics just dropped Shop the Look, a new AI-powered tool that helps you find matching gear, like hats and socks to go with a jersey.
Built on OpenAI's Codex, it scans more than 1.5 million products and has already bumped up product engagement by 10%.
Shop the look recommends add-ons
Chief Product Officer Justin Tsai admits its massive selection could be overwhelming.
Now, Shop the Look suggests add-ons based on your team and style preferences, making it easier to get a complete look in less time.
For fans who love showing off their team loyalty, this personalized approach is a game-changer.