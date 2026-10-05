Fantastical available on Googlebook with free access for existing users
Technology
Fantastical, the much-loved calendar app, is now available on Google's new platform.
After years as an Apple exclusive (and later on Windows), Googlebook users can finally try it out, though phone, tablet, and foldable versions are expected sometime in 2027.
If you already use Fantastical on iOS or Windows, you can jump in at no extra cost.
Flexibits praises demo and lists pricing
Flexibits, the team behind Fantastical, decided to build for the platform after being impressed by its demo.
While their other app Cardhop isn't here yet, this is a big step for them.
Subscriptions start at $57 a year (individual) or $90 a year (family), but there's also a free tier with basic features if you just want to test the waters.