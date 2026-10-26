Faraday Future debuts $89,000 humanoid at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Technology
An $89,000 AI robot from Faraday Future just made its debut at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City.
Guided by Chief Technology Officer Hong Rao, the humanoid mingled with visitors, singing, dancing, and picking up on how people interact.
The goal? To help the robot learn real-world social skills for future jobs like babysitting and teaching.
March AI sighting prompts childcare debate
This isn't the first time an AI like this has been seen hanging out with kids in the park. One was spotted back in March.
An expert is urging us to build positive relationships with them.
Still, there are big questions about how much we want AI involved in things like child care, and what that could mean for jobs down the line.