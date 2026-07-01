The man who helped build internet is retiring

Communication clarity

Formal standards vs natural language communication

Cerf stressed the importance of formal standards over natural language communication between LLM agents. "I don't think English is going to be the best choice. There's a flexibility in it, but there's ambiguity, and I think precision for interagent interaction is going to be very, very important," he said. "An agent really needs to be sure the other agent understands what it is that they just agreed to do together."