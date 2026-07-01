The man who helped build internet is retiring
What's the story
Vinton Cerf, widely known as the "Father of the Internet," is set to retire from his position as Google's chief internet evangelist next week. The announcement was made during a panel discussion at the Open Frontier conference hosted by Laude Institute. Cerf, who has been with Google for over 20 years, is credited with developing key networking protocols that laid the foundation for today's internet.
Technological impact
Cerf's contributions to the internet
Cerf, along with his collaborator Robert Kahn, developed the TCP/IP protocols in the 1970s. These are the basic rules that enable different computer networks to communicate with each other. His groundbreaking work has been recognized with numerous honorary degrees, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a Turing Award, among other honors. Since 2005, Cerf has been serving as a vice president and chief internet evangelist at Google.
Future foresight
AI, protocols, and the future of tech companies
During the conference, Cerf discussed the centralization of advanced models in well-resourced labs and its contrast to the decentralized nature of open internet. He predicted that AI agents would push tech companies back toward standardized protocols. "The agentic model of AI, with multiple agents from multiple sources interacting with each other, is going to force composability, and a requirement for interoperability and standardization," Cerf noted.
Communication clarity
Formal standards vs natural language communication
Cerf stressed the importance of formal standards over natural language communication between LLM agents. "I don't think English is going to be the best choice. There's a flexibility in it, but there's ambiguity, and I think precision for interagent interaction is going to be very, very important," he said. "An agent really needs to be sure the other agent understands what it is that they just agreed to do together."