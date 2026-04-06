FBI warns China based apps may share user data
Technology
Heads up if you use an iPhone or an Android phone: the FBI just warned that some apps, especially those based in China, could put your personal data at risk.
Because of Chinese laws, these apps might have to share user information with the government, which means your data could be collected without you realizing it.
FBI outlines simple phone security steps
The FBI suggests sticking to official app stores (they screen for malware), turning off any permissions you don't need, and keeping your phone's software updated.
Also, it's worth checking what data an app wants access to before you hit "accept."
A little caution goes a long way!