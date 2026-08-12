FBI warns hackers stealing explicit photos, videos on social media
The FBI is warning everyone, especially adults and children, that hackers are breaking into social media accounts to steal explicit photos and videos.
These cybercriminals pretend to be support staff, send fake login links, or use leaked passwords to get in.
Once they have access, they often threaten victims, share private content publicly, or harass them.
Rachel Tobac, the CEO of the security awareness training firm SocialProof Security, notes that young boys are especially at risk, with some cases sadly leading to self-harm.
FBI urges unique passwords and MFA
To keep your accounts secure, the FBI recommends using unique passwords (with a password manager), turning on multifactor authentication, and never storing sensitive images online.
Be extra cautious if someone messages you claiming they're from a social media company: real platforms rarely reach out directly.
The warning is a reminder that staying alert and protecting your information matters more than ever, and Rachel Tobac said these kinds of attacks could indicate that these incidents are now on the rise.