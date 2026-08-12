FBI warns hackers stealing explicit photos, videos on social media

The FBI is warning everyone, especially adults and children, that hackers are breaking into social media accounts to steal explicit photos and videos.

These cybercriminals pretend to be support staff, send fake login links, or use leaked passwords to get in.

Once they have access, they often threaten victims, share private content publicly, or harass them.

Rachel Tobac, the CEO of the security awareness training firm SocialProof Security, notes that young boys are especially at risk, with some cases sadly leading to self-harm.