FCC examines SpaceX, Reflect orbital proposals' effects on night cycles
SpaceX wants to launch up to 1 million satellites for a solar-powered computing network in orbit, while Reflect Orbital wants to launch a bunch of new reflective satellites, but US regulators and scientists are worried.
The Federal Communications Commission is looking into how Reflect Orbital's mirror-satellite proposal and SpaceX's satellite expansion might mess with natural night cycles, potentially affecting sleep, health, and animals that depend on darkness.
Miroslav Kocifaj study warns brighter nights
Research led by Miroslav Kocifaj suggests the extra satellites could make the night sky noticeably brighter, confusing wildlife and disrupting natural rhythms.
Ruskin Hartley of DarkSky International says we need a proper ecological review before moving ahead.
Scientists are urging for rules to keep our nighttime environment safe for people and nature alike.