FCC examines SpaceX, Reflect orbital proposals' effects on night cycles Technology Apr 05, 2026

SpaceX wants to launch up to 1 million satellites for a solar-powered computing network in orbit, while Reflect Orbital wants to launch a bunch of new reflective satellites, but US regulators and scientists are worried.

The Federal Communications Commission is looking into how Reflect Orbital's mirror-satellite proposal and SpaceX's satellite expansion might mess with natural night cycles, potentially affecting sleep, health, and animals that depend on darkness.