FCC filing suggests Apple developing new over ear Bluetooth headphones
Technology
Apple might have new over-ear headphones in the works, according to a recent FCC filing.
The device, labeled A3577, is listed as Bluetooth headphones with wireless features, a built-in microphone, and an integrated battery.
Most specs are still under wraps since Apple has kept things confidential.
Model number mismatch points to Beats
The model number doesn't match current AirPods Max versions, which has people guessing these could be for the Beats lineup instead, maybe even an update to the Beats Studio Pro.
The FCC documents don't reveal much about design or branding yet; for now, it just looks like Apple is gearing up for something new behind the scenes.