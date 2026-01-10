SpaceX can now deploy 7,500 more Starlink satellites in space

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US has approved SpaceX 's proposal to deploy an additional 7,500 second-generation Starlink satellites. The move is part of the company's efforts to expand internet services globally. With this approval, Elon Musk 's company can now operate a total of 15,000 satellites around the world. The FCC has also allowed SpaceX to upgrade these satellites and operate them across five frequencies.

Connectivity boost Additional satellites to enhance global connectivity The FCC has said that the extra satellites will provide direct-to-cell connectivity outside the US and supplemental coverage within the country. This will enable next-generation mobile services and internet speeds of up to one gigabit per second. "This FCC authorization is a game-changer for enabling next-generation services," said Brendan Carr, FCC Chair.

Deployment strategy SpaceX's satellite deployment plans and FCC's conditions SpaceX had sought approval for nearly 30,000 satellites but the FCC has only approved 15,000 for now. The agency said it finds that authorizing additional satellites is in the public interest, even as the Gen2 Starlink Upgrade satellites remain untested in orbit. The FCC has also set conditions for SpaceX to launch 50% of the authorized Gen2 satellites by December 1, 2028, and complete deployment of first-generation satellites by late November 2027.