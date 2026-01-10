FCC just doubled Starlink's satellite network—here's why it matters

The FCC says this boost will help bring next-level mobile service—think up to 1 gigabit per second speeds—to areas that struggle with decent broadband. FCC Chair Brendan Carr called it a "game-changer" as SpaceX keeps expanding its global reach.

Deadlines and some fine print

SpaceX has until December 2028 to get half these new satellites up, and until 2031 for the rest.

The FCC is holding off on approving another big batch for now, and they've set stricter rules on interference and regulatory compliance—so there's more oversight as this network grows.