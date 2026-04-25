FDA approves 1st gene therapy Otarmeni for OTOF hearing loss
Big news: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved Otarmeni, the first gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with severe-to-profound and profound sensorineural hearing loss associated with molecularly confirmed biallelic variants in the OTOF gene, with preserved outer hair cell function and no prior cochlear implant in the same ear.
Instead of relying on hearing aids or cochlear implants, this treatment helps the body make a key protein needed for hearing, offering a whole new option for families.
Otarmeni trials show 80% improvement
In trials, 80% of children aged 10 months to 16 years showed real improvement in just 24 weeks.
The therapy will be free for eligible US patients.
Inspired by these results, doctors in India are exploring similar research, though access to testing and resources is still a challenge there.
This approval could speed up access to the treatment worldwide and change how genetic deafness is managed.