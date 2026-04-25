FDA approves 1st gene therapy Otarmeni for OTOF hearing loss Technology Apr 25, 2026

Big news: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved Otarmeni, the first gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with severe-to-profound and profound sensorineural hearing loss associated with molecularly confirmed biallelic variants in the OTOF gene, with preserved outer hair cell function and no prior cochlear implant in the same ear.

Instead of relying on hearing aids or cochlear implants, this treatment helps the body make a key protein needed for hearing, offering a whole new option for families.