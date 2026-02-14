FDA approves 2 new pills to treat gonorrhea
Big news: The FDA has approved two new oral treatments—gepotidacin (Blujepa) and zoliflodacin (Nuzolvence; granules for oral suspension)—to treat uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea in patients 12 years and older who meet minimum weight requirements (Blujepa/gepotidacin: >=45kg [45kg]; Nuzolvence/zoliflodacin: >=35kg [35kg]).
The approvals have been described as a major milestone for treatment of this common STI.
Blujepa comes as a tablet for people weighing at least 45kg, while Nuzolvence is a single-dose powder you mix with water, okay for those over 35kg.
Both are much easier to take than shots, and Nuzolvence should hit pharmacies later this year.
Both drugs held their own against standard injections in big clinical trials—with about 1,558 participants combined.
Plus, zoliflodacin may be a suitable option for people allergic to penicillin.
They target the bacteria behind gonorrhea by blocking key enzymes it needs to survive.
While the science is pretty cool (interfering with DNA replication), what matters most is: more treatment options and less hassle for patients.