FDA approves bemotrizinol, European sunscreen ingredient cleared for US use
Technology
Big news for sunscreen fans: the FDA just approved bemotrizinol, the first new active sunscreen ingredient in the US in more than 25 years.
Already popular in Europe since 1999, it protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.
The FDA says it's safe, barely gets absorbed into your body, and is gentle on skin.
DSM gets 18-month US exclusivity
Bemotrizinol will show up in US stores later this year under the name Parsol Shield from DSM Nutritional Products, which gets exclusive rights for 18 months.
An advocacy group is happy too: it says this ingredient gives strong sun protection without leaving that chalky white look some sunscreens do.
This approval also comes thanks to a faster review process meant to get better sunscreen options out there sooner.