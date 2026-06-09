FDA approves bemotrizinol, European sunscreen ingredient cleared for US use

DSM gets 18-month US exclusivity

Bemotrizinol will show up in US stores later this year under the name Parsol Shield from DSM Nutritional Products, which gets exclusive rights for 18 months.

An advocacy group is happy too: it says this ingredient gives strong sun protection without leaving that chalky white look some sunscreens do.

This approval also comes thanks to a faster review process meant to get better sunscreen options out there sooner.