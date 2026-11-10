FDA approves Sunharbo to lower repeat stroke risk and bleeding
Big news in medicine: the Food and Drug Administration just approved Sunharbo, Bayer's latest blood thinner.
It's designed to help people avoid repeat strokes, without the usual high risk of bleeding that comes with older medications.
In a large, late-stage study, people who suffered a stroke due to blood clots that don't come from the heart had a 26% lower risk of a second stroke after taking Sunharbo on top of a blood thinner.
Bayer's Sunharbo targets Factor XI
Sunharbo targets a clotting protein called Factor XI, which means it can stop clots without causing as much bleeding, a big step up from traditional blood thinners.
Analysts think it could bring in up to $4.5 billion a year for Bayer, though its $748.50 price tag for a month's supply might make insurance coverage a challenge.
Plus, Bayer will have to stay sharp as rivals such as Bristol Myers and Johnson & Johnson work on similar drugs.