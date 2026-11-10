FDA approves Sunharbo to lower repeat stroke risk and bleeding

Big news in medicine: the Food and Drug Administration just approved Sunharbo, Bayer's latest blood thinner.

It's designed to help people avoid repeat strokes, without the usual high risk of bleeding that comes with older medications.

In a large, late-stage study, people who suffered a stroke due to blood clots that don't come from the heart had a 26% lower risk of a second stroke after taking Sunharbo on top of a blood thinner.