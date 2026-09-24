FDA approves weekly insulin shot Onswik for type 2 diabetes
Technology
Big news for people with type two diabetes: the Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly's Onswik, a once-a-week insulin shot.
Instead of daily injections, adults can now manage their blood sugar with just one shot per week, reducing injections by more than 300 per year compared with once-daily basal insulin.
It is meant to be used along with healthy eating and exercise.
Onswik KwikPens coming to United States
Onswik will soon hit the United States in pre-filled KwikPens.
In trials with more than 3,400 adults, it worked as well as daily insulins like Lantus and Basaglar at lowering A1C levels.
It is not for people with type one diabetes because of the risk of low blood sugar.
Onswik is already approved in Europe, Japan, and Mexico. Now it is finally coming stateside.