FDA reviews Roche giredestrant for early HR+ HER2- breast cancer

Giredestrant isn't just for early cases: it's also being tested with another medicine (everolimus) for advanced hormone-sensitive breast cancer.

Recent trial results are promising: risk of the cancer getting worse, or death, fell by 44% overall, and by 62% in patients whose cancer had stopped responding to hormone therapy because of a gene change called ESR1.

If it gets approved, this drug might really change how doctors treat both early and advanced breast cancer.