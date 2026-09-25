Feather Robotics makes modular humanoid robots with toolkit for developers
Feather Robotics, launched in 2025, is making waves with its modular humanoid robots that developers can easily customize for different jobs.
Unlike Tesla and others, Feather hands over the hardware and software toolkit; no gatekeeping.
Feather was backed by Gradient Ventures and raised a $7.6 million pre-seed round.
You'll already spot their robots working as cooks in restaurants in Japan and science labs.
Feather priced about $30,000 in US.
Feather stands out in the US robotics scene by offering flexible, modular robots at a much lower price, about $30,000, thanks to some smart inspiration from Chinese companies and import restrictions.
Darian Shirazi, General Partner at Gradient, sees big potential here because of how affordable and adaptable these bots are.
Plus, Feather has been super efficient with its funding so far, making every dollar count as it aims to build a strong robotics ecosystem for the future.