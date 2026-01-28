February 2026 Snow Moon: How to catch it and what's special this month
Heads up, sky-watchers! The Snow Moon will hit its peak on February 1, 2026, at 5:09pm ET. It's also called the Bald Eagle Moon and Bear Moon.
If you're in Tennessee (think Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville), clouds might make it tricky to see—but you could get lucky with a clear patch earlier in the day.
Bonus: Rare planetary lineup coming soon
February isn't just about the full moon—on February 28, you'll have a rare chance to spot Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Jupiter all lined up in the night sky.
With 13 full moons happening this year, there's plenty for space fans to look forward to in 2026!