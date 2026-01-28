February 2026 Snow Moon: How to catch it and what's special this month Technology Jan 28, 2026

Heads up, sky-watchers! The Snow Moon will hit its peak on February 1, 2026, at 5:09pm ET. It's also called the Bald Eagle Moon and Bear Moon.

If you're in Tennessee (think Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville), clouds might make it tricky to see—but you could get lucky with a clear patch earlier in the day.