Fervo Energy starts commercial operations at Cape Station geothermal plant
Fervo Energy just launched commercial operations at its Cape Station geothermal plant, the first of its kind to actually start selling power to the grid.
The project kicked off with one-third of its planned 100-megawatt capacity and wrapped up this first phase in only 23 months, beating expectations.
Cape station could reach 4 gigawatts
Cape Station isn't stopping here; it could eventually generate up to 4 gigawatts, with future expansions coming fast (think 18 months per segment).
Big names like Google and Southern California Edison are already on board as customers, showing how much demand there is for clean energy, especially from data centers.
Fervo's use of oil and gas drilling tech for green power has also helped it pull in major funding, including a $1.9 billion public offering earlier this year.