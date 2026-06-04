FICCI experts warn AI scams grow smarter, urge forensic collaboration Technology Jun 04, 2026

At the FICCI conference, experts flagged how AI-driven scams like deepfakes and cryptocurrency fraud are getting smarter.

Their fix? Using advanced forensic technology, sharing real-time information, and teaming up across regulators, businesses, and law enforcement.

Brijesh Singh from Maharashtra called modern cybercrime a "specialized supply chain" and pushed for updated evidence rules plus integrated forensic platforms.

SEBI's Govindayapalli Ram Mohan Rao highlighted tools like SEBI Check and UPI verification to build trust and spot scams early.