FIFA debuts free World Cup game on Netflix Games
Technology
FIFA is dropping a brand-new game, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, on Netflix Games starting June 11, just as the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
If you have a Netflix subscription, you can play for free.
It's all about making the tournament more interactive and fun for fans right from home.
All 48 teams and 1,200+ players
You'll get to pick from all 48 World Cup teams and play with more than 1,200 real players across every official stadium.
The game lets you use your phone as a controller—just scan a QR code to connect to your TV—and up to four friends can join in.
This launch marks FIFA moving on from its old EA Sports partnership and opening up to new gaming collabs in the future.