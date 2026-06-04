FIFA debuts free World Cup game on Netflix Games

All 48 teams and 1,200+ players

You'll get to pick from all 48 World Cup teams and play with more than 1,200 real players across every official stadium.

The game lets you use your phone as a controller—just scan a QR code to connect to your TV—and up to four friends can join in.

This launch marks FIFA moving on from its old EA Sports partnership and opening up to new gaming collabs in the future.