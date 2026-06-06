AI to shield players from online-abuse during FIFA World Cup

Tech benefits

Swain discusses mental health aspect of the issue

Swain emphasized that their technology is designed for good, and it can handle a surge in hate speech during events like the World Cup. He also stressed the mental health aspect of this issue, saying, "this tech does protect a player's mental health." With 78 games being held in the US and sports betting now legal in most states, social media abuse of players is expected to rise significantly during the World Cup.