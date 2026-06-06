AI to shield players from online-abuse during FIFA World Cup
What's the story
FIFA is set to expand its use of artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming World Cup. The move comes as part of an effort to shield teams and players from abusive social media messages. The governing body for world football had first introduced a social media protection service after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Free service
FIFA offering moderation element for free
As part of the 2026 tournament, FIFA is offering its moderation element for free to all football associations. The move comes as more Premier League clubs are using AI technology to filter out racist, homophobic, and misogynist content from players' social media accounts. Tottenham Hotspur is one such club that has already adopted this technology after their defender Kevin Danso faced racial abuse last season.
Tech details
AI technology filters abusive comments based on 30,000 keywords
The AI technology used by these clubs filters abusive and offensive comments based on 30,000 keywords across social media channels of teams and players. The process takes less than two seconds. Although the person who sent the abuse can still see their post, they remain unaware that it has been hidden and reported for further investigation.
Platform compatibility
Technology works on multiple platforms but not X
The AI technology works on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Threads. However, it doesn't work on Elon Musk's X platform which has always allowed hidden comments to be viewed. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have teamed up with AI platform Respondology to tackle the issue of abusive comments on their channels.
Company profile
Respondology was founded after Serena Williams was abused online
Respondology was founded after Serena Williams was subjected to racist and sexist abuse on Facebook after posting a picture with her new baby at the 2019 US Open. The company has since worked with NFL teams, NASCAR, and commercial brands like Boots and Marks & Spencer. It entered football after England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho were racially abused for missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
CEO statement
Respondology has removed 1.5B hateful impressions globally
Respondology's co-founder and CEO Erik Swain said they have removed 1.5 billion hateful impressions from global football. He added that the company has removed 15 million racist and homophobic comments primarily in the Premier League. The AI technology developed by Respondology works in every language on Earth, including Morse code and Klingon, which were tested as part of its development process.
Tech benefits
Swain discusses mental health aspect of the issue
Swain emphasized that their technology is designed for good, and it can handle a surge in hate speech during events like the World Cup. He also stressed the mental health aspect of this issue, saying, "this tech does protect a player's mental health." With 78 games being held in the US and sports betting now legal in most states, social media abuse of players is expected to rise significantly during the World Cup.