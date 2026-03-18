FIFA World Cup is coming to YouTube but not fully

FIFA has signed a major deal with YouTube , making the video platform a key destination for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup . The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. This year marks a first in FIFA's history as official media partners and rights holders can live stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels.

Digital strategy 'Kickoff' feature to attract younger fans The "kickoff" feature is aimed at attracting fans, especially younger ones who prefer digital platforms. It will serve as a teaser before directing them to full broadcasts on traditional TV. FIFA described this partnership with YouTube as a "game-changing" move to expand coverage and enhance fan engagement for the tournament. Broadcasters can also stream select full matches. However, YouTube does not have not full streaming rights; it's a distribution and engagement deal.

Strategic partnership YouTube's global head of media & sports speaks out Justin Connolly, YouTube's VP and global head of media & sports, said they are "proud" to be a preferred platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He added that their focus is on providing a global, fan-centric approach to sports entertainment. The deal also allows broadcasters to upload extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, YouTube Shorts and video-on-demand clips related to the tournament.

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