FIFA World Cup 2026 to be streamed on YouTube
For the first time in the competition's history, media partners will have the option to live-stream the opening 10 minutes of every FIFA World Cup 2026 match on their YouTube channels.
Announced today by FIFA and YouTube, this move is all about making the tournament (from June 11 to July 19 in the US Canada, and Mexico) way more accessible for fans everywhere.
What does this mean for viewers?
Media partners like Fox Sports (U.S.), Bell Media (Canada), and TelevisaUnivision (Mexico) will have the option to live-stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels, with media partners able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channels.
Plus, FIFA's official YouTube channel is unlocking classic games and legendary moments from its digital archive.
Select creators will get special access for deep dives and fresh takes—so expect more highlights, analysis, and behind-the-scenes drama than ever before.
Why is FIFA doing this?
If you love football or want easier access to World Cup content without a cable subscription, this is significant: media partners may stream the opening 10 minutes of matches and some selected full games on YouTube, and FIFA will unlock archival footage—providing entry points for viewers who do not have cable.
It's designed to bring younger viewers into the action with quick previews, creator content, and plenty of ways to watch—all in one place you already use.