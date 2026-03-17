FIFA World Cup 2026 to be streamed on YouTube

What does this mean for viewers?

Media partners like Fox Sports (U.S.), Bell Media (Canada), and TelevisaUnivision (Mexico) will have the option to live-stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels, with media partners able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channels.

Plus, FIFA's official YouTube channel is unlocking classic games and legendary moments from its digital archive.

Select creators will get special access for deep dives and fresh takes—so expect more highlights, analysis, and behind-the-scenes drama than ever before.