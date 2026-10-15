Figma expands Model Context Protocol, adds code-backed prototypes and specs
Technology
Figma just rolled out some big updates at Config India, bringing in 20 new partners, including India's own Sarvam, to its Model Context Protocol.
The platform now lets teams build code-backed prototypes right on the canvas and use Specs, a Markdown editor that makes project docs way easier to handle.
There's also a new hub that helps keep design systems organized and brands looking sharp.
Figma integrates Payload headless CMS
With these updates and a fresh integration with Payload's headless CMS, Figma is doubling down on AI-powered collaboration.
The goal? Make it simpler for designers, developers, and product folks to work together, no matter what tools they're using.