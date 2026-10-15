Figma reveals AI at Config India, links design, code, agents
Technology
Figma just dropped some fresh AI-powered features at Config India, aiming to bring design, coding, and smart agents together on one platform.
Now you can prototype with real code right on the Figma canvas, and thanks to 20 new partners joining their Model Context Protocol, connecting with coding bots and other AI tools is smoother than ever.
Figma adds specs and Payload integration
Figma's also introduced Specs, a native Markdown editor, and made it easier to keep design libraries consistent across projects.
With its Payload integration, apps can use real content seamlessly.
These updates show how Figma is becoming a go-to in India (over 40% of BSE 100 companies already use it), and globally too, nearly two-thirds of users aren't even designers!