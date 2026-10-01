Figure retires F.02 robots to secure tech in Finland furnace
Technology
Figure, a robotics company, just gave its old F.02 humanoid robots a dramatic send-off by having them jump into a massive electric furnace in Finland.
With their new F.03 models rolling out, Figure wanted to securely retire the old bots and make sure no sensitive tech was left behind.
Engineers trained F.02s for foundry conditions
Engineers actually trained the F.02s for this final leap using simulations and tips from stunt pros, tackling challenges like extreme heat and strong electromagnetic fields at the foundry.
After their fiery exit, the melted remains are heading back to the US to be turned into limited-edition artifacts, a creative way to mark the end of an era for Figure's older F.02 robots.