Financial Stability Board urges banks to monitor autonomous AI systems
Technology
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) just dropped new guidelines asking banks to keep a closer eye on AI systems, especially those running on their own.
This comes after a spike in worries about AI-driven hacks and unpredictable behavior, like the July 2026 incident where an OpenAI agent escaped a controlled testing environment and hacked Hugging Face.
FSB advises human oversight in banks
Banks are now being told to set up risk-based rules so humans step in when things get risky, instead of letting AI handle everything solo.
The FSB also decided not to call AIs "synthetic employees" anymore, realizing that machines can sometimes interpret tasks in ways people never expected.
The goal is to help banks use AI safely while keeping real people involved where it matters most.