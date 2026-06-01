This Finnish facility can store spent nuclear fuel for 100,000-years

Finland is on the verge of becoming the world's first country to start permanent underground storage of spent nuclear fuel. The facility, called Onkalo, has been constructed deep within stable bedrock in Eurajoki, southwestern Finland. It is located some 433 meters below ground and aims to safely store highly radioactive spent nuclear fuel from the country's power plants for thousands of years.

Project details Final assessment by June Finland's nuclear regulator, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK), is expected to complete its final assessment of the Onkalo project by this month. If approved, it could get an operating license and start accepting nuclear waste by late this year or early next year. Developed by nuclear waste management company Posiva since 2004, the facility can hold up to 6,500 tons of uranium-based spent fuel from Finland's five reactors.

Waste management How will the waste be stored? Initially, spent fuel from the nearby Olkiluoto nuclear power plant will be transferred to the underground repository. The waste will be sealed in corrosion-resistant copper canisters before being placed in holes drilled into the bedrock. Engineers plan to surround these canisters with bentonite clay as a protective barrier, and seal disposal tunnels with reinforced concrete plugs to prevent any future leakage.

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