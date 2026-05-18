Fintech startups use AI to make banking and investing smarter
Technology
Fintech startups are making banking and investing smarter with artificial intelligence (AI): think faster support, better fraud detection, and more personalized services.
Companies like FYERS have rolled out AI assistants to help traders analyze markets in plain language, while Fibe uses conversational AI to create tailored financial journeys.
Belong, NPST deploy AI tools
AI now handles most customer queries at Belong, freeing up its team to tackle trickier issues for thousands of users.
Payments firm NPST is swapping old-school fraud checks for real-time AI risk scoring.
Experts say the next wave will bring even smarter tools (like predictive risk systems and chat-based interfaces) that could totally change how we manage money.