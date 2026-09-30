Alien life might exist on planets hotter than Earth

The fire amoeba was found to self-replicate through cell division at 63 degree Celsius (°C). It remained fully active at even higher temperatures, though reproduction ceased beyond that point.

The organism showed partial activity at 66°C and could recover from shutdown at 70°C, but it couldn't survive the extreme heat of 80°C.

This resilience is a major leap for complex life forms, which are usually more sensitive to high temperatures than single-celled organisms like Methanopyrus kandleri that can withstand 122°C.