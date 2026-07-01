Smartwatch maker Fire-Boltt to launch affordable smartphones in India
What's the story
Fire-Boltt, a popular Indian smartwatch brand, is gearing up to enter the smartphone market. The company will launch its Boltt brand of 4G and 5G smartphones in August. The move comes as a response to the demand for affordable devices amid rising prices from established brands. Fire-Boltt co-founder Arnav Kishore revealed that the new phones will be priced between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000.
Business plan
Investment and initial margins
Fire-Boltt plans to invest over $50 million in the smartphone launch and operate on thin margins initially. The company expects to sell between 500,000 and one million units in the first three-four months through online platforms and its existing offline retail network. This comes as smartwatch demand has been declining in India, with Fire-Boltt's volume falling by 52.2% last year.
Market strategy
Testing the market
Kishore said they see a big opportunity to enter the affordable smartphone segment with good quality products at the right price. The company will test the market with one 4G and one 5G handset each. The phones will run on a proprietary Android-based operating system with no third-party software, and will be offered in various color options.
Expansion plans
Plans for more models and public offering
Fire-Boltt intends to launch more smartphone models by December for higher-priced segments. The company has already secured its component supply chain for 12-18 months and is looking to go public in the next 2-3 years. Kishore said they have a distinct advantage in keeping prices affordable as they have locked in their supply chains before the current memory crisis.
Market adaptation
'Designed for India' products
Kishore said the recent increase in smartphone prices has revived demand for affordable 4G smartphones. He added that while 5G adoption continues to grow, fewer devices are available below ₹15,000 due to rising component costs. The smartphones will feature a proprietary Bolt OS with a clean user interface and be marketed as "designed for India" products with increasing local value addition over time.