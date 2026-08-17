Fireflies.ai launches email assistant that drafts replies and follows up
Technology
Fireflies.ai just dropped an Email Assistant that takes the pain out of email chores.
It sorts your messages, drafts replies for you (using information from past meetings), and even prepares follow-up replies if someone ghosts your email.
You can tweak the tone of your replies, but nothing gets sent without your okay.
Fireflies.ai includes Daily Briefs and AskFred
This assistant also pulls together action items and insights from emails, meetings, and Slack into handy Daily Briefs.
There's a smart search tool called AskFred that helps you find or summarize emails.
The best part? It's available on all Fireflies plans, including free, and the company promises your data stays private and isn't used to train its AI.