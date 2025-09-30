Firefly's Alpha rocket explodes during preflight test
Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket blew up during a preflight test in Texas on September 29, 2025.
Thankfully, everyone on site was safe, though the rocket's first stage was lost and the company is now checking out damage to its test stand.
Alpha's previous flight ended in failure
This isn't Alpha's first rough patch—back in April 2025, its first stage broke apart after separation, wrecking a Lockheed Martin satellite mission.
Firefly traced the problem to "plume-induced flow separation," and the FAA accepted their findings and mitigation plan, allowing Firefly to fly again.
Impact on future flights
Alpha has only seen two fully successful launches since its 2021 debut.
The next big flight for Lockheed Martin—planned for late 2025—may be delayed.
Firefly says they're sticking to careful testing before any future launches.