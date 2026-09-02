Firefox adds built-in ad blocker to iOS
What's the story
Mozilla has added a new feature to its Firefox browser on iOS: a built-in ad blocker. The innovative tool is designed to block most third-party ads and trackers while leaving website and search-result ads unaffected. The move comes as part of Mozilla's effort to give users more control over their online experience by reducing unwanted advertising and tracking while browsing through Firefox.
Functionality
How it works
The new ad blocker in Firefox for iOS uses the EasyList filter list and Apple's WebKit Content Blocker technology, which is also used by Safari.
The feature is built directly into the Firefox application, as iOS ad blockers only work with Safari.
This integration ensures a seamless user experience without having to download and install a separate extension to get it working.
Customization
How to enable ad blocker
The ad blocker in Firefox for iOS is disabled by default. However, users can easily enable it from the app's settings under Settings > Browsing > Ad Blocker.
Mozilla has also given users the option to toggle the ad blocker on or off during a browsing session from the site menu option.
This gives users a simpler way to limit unwanted advertising and tracking while browsing through Firefox.
Restrictions
What it doesn't block
While the new feature is a big step toward an ad-free browsing experience, it doesn't block all ads.
Ads served directly by a website or those shown in search results will still appear.
Sponsored shortcuts and other sponsored content shown by Firefox when you open a new tab are also not blocked by this new feature.