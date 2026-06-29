The specimen was unearthed in 1985

This is the 1st-ever dinosaur bone found in Antarctica

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:41 pm Jun 29, 202607:41 pm

What's the story

A fossil that lay unnoticed for four decades has been identified as the first dinosaur bone ever discovered in Antarctica. The specimen, a tailbone from a Titanosaur, was unearthed in 1985 but remained unidentified and stored away at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) in Cambridge. It was only recently that Dr. Mark Evans, BAS's collections manager, rediscovered it among thousands of other specimens collected during various Antarctic expeditions over the years.