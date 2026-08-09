First Indian team of 16-year-olds wins the Earth Prize 2026

Three 16-year-olds from India, Vivaan Chhawchharia, Ariana Agarwal, and Avyana Mehta, became the first Indian team to win The Earth Prize 2026.

In May 2026, their project, Plas-Stick, turns leftover tamarind seeds into a biodegradable powder that removes microplastics from water.

It's affordable, easy to use, and was chosen as the winner by roughly 23,000 people.