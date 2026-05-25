Fitbit Air hits setup issues due to delayed app update

Google 's latest fitness tracker, the screenless Fitbit Air, has been facing issues due to an update delay of its companion app. The device was expected to be delivered on May 26, but some customers received it early. However, some of these early recipients are unable to use their new devices as the updated Google Health app required for pairing and usage is not yet available for them.

Official response Google employee addresses issue on forum A Google employee, Andy from Google's product team, acknowledged the problem on a forum. He said, "Hey, Andy from Google product team here - looks like your order arrived early! Sorry for the experience, as others have said here, confirming you do need the updated app." Andy also promised that they are working hard to speed up the rollout of this update on Android via the Play Store, and it should be available soon.

App evolution Google Health app replaces old Fitbit app When Google launched Fitbit Air earlier this month, it also announced the retirement of the old Fitbit app in favor of the new Google Health app (version 5.0). The updated app comes with a redesigned user interface, AI-powered insights, workout tracking capabilities, sleep analysis tools, and personalized recommendations via the new Google Health Coach powered by Gemini.

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User workaround Some users sideloaded the app to get around the issue As the updated Google Health app is not available for all users yet, some early Fitbit Air recipients have been forced to sideload it themselves. One such user confirmed on the forum that they were able to get their device working by sideloading the new app. This highlights a workaround for those who want to use their new fitness tracker while waiting for an official update rollout.

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