Fitbit updates AI coach with weekly plans for Premium users
Fitbit is rolling out a major update for its AI health coach, making it way more personalized for Premium users.
You'll now get weekly fitness plans with custom targets and workouts that actually fit your goals, and you can tweak them as you go next week.
It's all based on user feedback, so the experience feels more tailored to you.
Fitbit adds messaging and health metrics
Along with smarter fitness plans, Fitbit is adding personalized messages in the Today tab: think motivational nudges, post-workout recaps, and daily reflections.
The Sleep Score feature now gives a fuller picture of your rest by tracking things like how long it takes to hit Deep or REM sleep and any interruptions.
Plus, women's Cycle Health insights, a new "Resilience" score to track stress impact, and an upgraded Ask Coach for smoother chats.
These updates start rolling out over the next few weeks and continue into May.