Fitbit updates AI coach with weekly plans for Premium users

Fitbit adds messaging and health metrics

Along with smarter fitness plans, Fitbit is adding personalized messages in the Today tab: think motivational nudges, post-workout recaps, and daily reflections.

The Sleep Score feature now gives a fuller picture of your rest by tracking things like how long it takes to hit Deep or REM sleep and any interruptions.

Plus, women's Cycle Health insights, a new "Resilience" score to track stress impact, and an upgraded Ask Coach for smoother chats.

These updates start rolling out over the next few weeks and continue into May.