Divyastra Mk3: India's 1st jet-powered loitering munition successfully flown
What's the story
Kawa UAV Pvt Ltd, a defense start-up based in Lucknow, has successfully flown India's first indigenous jet-powered loitering munition, Divyastra Mk3. The advanced system was powered by an indigenous jet engine developed by DG Propulsion. The maiden flight of the Divyastra Mk3 took place on August 11, marking a major milestone in India's defense manufacturing capabilities.
National pride
'Divyastra Mk3 is Atmanirbhar Bharat in action'
The co-founders of Kawa UAV hailed the successful flight as a major achievement in indigenous defense manufacturing.
They emphasized that it shows India's capability to design, develop, and operate a jet-powered precision strike system entirely on its own.
"This is not merely a test flight, it is a declaration of intent," they said.
Technological advancement
DRDO successfully conducts development trials of ULPGM-V3
Separately, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted development trials of its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3.
The tests were conducted in air-to-ground and air-to-air modes at a DRDO test range near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
The integrated Ground Control System (GCS) was used to command and control the ULPGM weapon system during these trials.
Strategic partnerships
System integrated on UAVs developed by Newspace Research
DRDO has partnered with two production agencies, Bharat Dynamics Limited and AdDefence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, for the development and production of these missiles.
The system has been integrated on UAVs developed by Bengaluru-based Newspace Research and Technologies for current trials.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the successful development trials of ULPGM-V3 in Air-to-Ground mode for anti-tank role as well as Air-to-Air modes for drone, helicopter targets.