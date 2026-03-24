Flighty's new tool alerts you to airport disruptions
Technology
Flighty just dropped "Airport Intelligence," a new tool that sends real-time alerts about disruptions at 14,000 airports worldwide.
With travel getting trickier, think flight cancelations from Middle East tensions and long TSA lines in the US this feature aims to keep flyers one step ahead.
How it works
The free dashboard turns technical airport updates into simple, useful info. You'll get heads-ups on weather issues like hail or de-icing, plus AI-powered delay predictions.
Users can track flights, set custom alerts for their favorite airports, and even check a live TV mode for up-to-the-minute airport status—all designed to make navigating airports way less stressful.