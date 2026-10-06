Flipboard launches Surf app aggregating Mastodon Bluesky Threads podcasts YouTube
Technology
Flipboard just dropped Surf, an app that lets you see posts and blogs from Mastodon, Bluesky, and Threads, while blending podcasts and YouTube channels all together.
After a year of beta testing, Surf now pulls content from multiple networks, like ActivityPub and AT Protocol, so you don't have to keep bouncing between apps.
Surf offers custom filters and moderation
Surf is all about giving you control: you can filter topics, moderate what shows up, and build custom feeds with hashtags like #sjvntechcoverage.
Instead of letting algorithms decide what you see, Surf puts you in charge, plus it helps creators connect with their communities and share content across the social web.