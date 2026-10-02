Flipboard launches Surf app and website aggregating posts videos podcasts
Technology
Flipboard just rolled out Surf, a new Android app and website that lets you pull together posts, videos, and podcasts from places like Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, and more, all in one scrollable feed.
After a year of testing, Surf now supports ActivityPub, AT Protocol, and RSS for even more ways to customize what you see.
Mike McCue says Surf empowers creators
Flipboard and Surf's CEO Mike McCue says Surf is about giving users and creators, "podcasters, creators, and publications build communities around their work and control the experience, including the algorithm."
With handy "feed builders," you can pick your interests, filter out what you don't want, and even share your custom feeds with friends using hashtags.
It's basically your media world, organized your way.